Madman Erdoğan Alert! He’s Planning to Send 3 Million More Migrants to Europe

Turkish politician and former parliamentary deputy Ümit Özdag warned that once President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan abolishes the position of Prime Minister, he will use the 3 million migrants hovering around his border as a bargain chip. If he doesn’t get his way, 3 million migrants are poised to cross into Europe.

The news out of Turkey Easter Sunday is Erdoğan won the referendum and is now Turkey’s dictator.

Europe should take this seriously. Erdoğan is eager to bring back the Ottoman Empire and establish a Caliphate. Populating Europe with Islamists would have tremendous benefits from this radical Islamist’s perspective.

The EU-Turkey agreement is falling apart and at the same time, the Turkish referendum, allows him to serve as “Prime Minister” until 2029.

The only reason he has for pushing the referendum is he is an uncompromising Islamic dictator. In recent years, he has moved Turkey towards Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and away from Europe.

Özdag made these comments to Austrian politician and migration expert Efgani Dönmez. Dönmez told Austrian media that Turkey was looking to send three million migrants, mostly Afghan nationals, to Europe. They are amassing on the Turkish border according to reports.

Dönmez said that “After the referendum, he will use these refugees as a further means of pressure against Europe,” adding that it was very likely Erdoğan would send them across the sea.

Erdoğan has succeded in pushing back the military according to Dönmez – the last secular bastion.

Donmez said further, “Under the AKP government, it has moved far from Europe towards Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The Salafist-Wahhabi impact is much more prominent, so we should make the inquiry, what does that mean for Europe and for Austria?”

Erdoğan has been fighting with and threatening all of Europe for months.

Last year, it was revealed that Turkey was considering shipping 3,000 migrants to Europe per day if accession talks with the bloc were halted.

Erdoğan is a neo-Nazi.

His Turkish loyalists in the Netherlands recently rioted because two troublemakers were sent back to Turkey. They shouted Allahu Akbar and anti-Semitic slurs on the streets of the Dutch nation. Turkey’s tyrannical Erdogan, who has more political prisoners than research scientists, decided to call the Dutch, Nazis. In fact, that’s what he is.

The lone voice of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán rose up from the newspaper Magyar Idokthat Easter Sunday, calling for action as Hungary’s sovereignty comes under constant attack from foreign interests and powerful leftist George Soros. He pleaded for the preservation of Christian civilization.

“Today we live in a time when international politics is a battlefield,” Prime Minister Orbán said on Easter Sunday. “The independence and freedom of European nations are at stake. And at the centre of the battlefield is migration.”

“This is what our future stands or falls on,” he said, “the fate of Europe. The question is whether the character of European nations will be determined by the same spirit, civilisation, culture and mentality as in our parents’ and grandparents’ time, or by something completely different.”

It is against the wishes of the Hungarian people. Orbán said: “…we want to preserve the foundations of Europe. We do not want parallel societies, we do not want population exchanges, and we do not want to replace Christian civilisation with a different kind. Therefore we are building fences, defending ourselves, and not allowing migrants to flood us.”

Unfortunately, European nations want the people to believe it is somehow immoral to not allow mass migration and a takeover of the culture, the politics, the system of government, and the religion.