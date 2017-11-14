Madman Kills Four in Tehama, Children Among the Wounded

A gunman was shot by police after he shot off a hundred rounds, killing four and wounding other outside and around a Tehama California elementary school. There were five to seven shooting sites police say. At least another six are wounded, including two to three children. No children are deceased.

A Deputy told local media the shootings took place at several crime scenes and ‘multiple shots’ were fired at the elementary school. According to scanner traffic, children as young as 6 are among the wounded. The Enloe Medical Center in Chico says they’ve received four patients, one adult and three children.

The police gave a report earlier today.

BREAKING: At least 3 dead in shooting in Tehama Co. it started at a home and moved to the school. Shooter shot and killed by police. pic.twitter.com/xIKvyIxq4y — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) November 14, 2017

A rancho Tehama man describes a “crazy” neighbor who has been shooting off a lot of rounds lately and he stole his truck. He believes he is the shooter.

Rancho Tehama man talks about incident. pic.twitter.com/uy1l06fw1K — Jim Schultz (@JimSchultz_RS) November 14, 2017

A resident said the shooter was driving around shooting randomly. The gunman shot at a truck and women dropping their children off at school.

Resident Casey Burnett said gunman was driving around and shooting randomly from his car. pic.twitter.com/eZUdcaj1f0 — Jim Schultz (@JimSchultz_RS) November 14, 2017