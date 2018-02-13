Madman Who Sent Donald Jr a Letter of White Powder Included a Message

A letter filled with white powder was sent to Donald Trump Jr. on Monday. His wife Vanessa Trump opened it at her mother’s Manhattan apartment. It was filled with a strange substance and along with that was a hate-filled message.

“You are an awful person,” the letter read, referring to Trump Jr.

“This is why people hate you. You are getting what you deserve. So shut the f— up,” it added, according to the New York Post, which cited law enforcement sources.

Vanessa Trump opened the letter at around 10 a.m. She felt ill upon opening it.

MRS. TRUMP WAS COUGHING AND NASEOUS

After discovering the white substance, Mrs. Trump put the letter and the powder in a plastic bag and dialed 911, the Post reported.

First responders quickly arrived on the scene, and Trump and two others who were in the apartment were decontaminated by firefighters.

They were then taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center, as a precaution.

Mrs. Trump was coughing and nauseous when she called the police. She took the time to thank the First Responders.

Thank you so much for all the help today in NYC! I appreciate all the quick response to make sure that I was safe ! Thank you @FDNY @SecretService @NYPDnews @NYPDCT @NewYorkFBI — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) February 13, 2018

Also today, en envelope of white powder was sent to Barack Obama’s office — allegedly.