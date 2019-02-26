Maduro Forces Kidnap Another Reporter for Hours

A reporter covering the crisis in Venezuela for Telemundo was abducted Tuesday by a group of armed men, according to the network. He photographed intelligence officers and that appears to be the reason for the kidnapping. This is a day after Jorge Ramos and his team were detained for asking questions Maduro didn’t like.

Maduro is the man Bernie Sanders won’t call a dictator.

Daniel Garrido, the reporter, was allegedly forced into a vehicle against his will while covering the detention and deportation of a news crew covering Venezuela for rival network Univision.

Garrido was interrogated for six hours and then let go, but the kidnappers kept his equipment. They stole his phones and terrorized him.

Univision anchor Jorge Ramos was detained in the presidential palace of Miraflores in Caracas on Monday, after an interview with embattled President Nicolás Maduro was abruptly ended.

Telemundo releases statement saying it’s correspondent in Venezuela, Daniel Garrido, was abducted in Caracas. He was covering the recent detention of a Univision crew when a group of unidentified armed men forced him into a vehicle and covered his head with a hood. pic.twitter.com/x3mo2DOPqv — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) February 26, 2019