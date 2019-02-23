Maduro’s Forces Are Burning Humanitarian Aid Trucks

Venezuela is building up troops on the border with Colombia and expelling the diplomats after Nicolas Maduro cut off relations with Colombia.

There was a standoff on the border as Colombians tried to move humanitarian aid into the country to save the starving people, but then the Venezuelan forces blew up the trucks. All four trucks have been destroyed with some aid saved. The forces preventing the trucks from entering were crying.

Four people have died from bullet wounds and 24 people were injured as trucks carrying humanitarian aid attempted to cross into Venezuela.

Maduro is killing his own people. This is how socialism always ends.

Fools in New York City are protesting the President in support of Maduro.

SETTING THE TRUCKS ON FIRE

#Venezuela 🇻🇪: CCTV footage captures the moment #GNB forces fire tear gas canisters into the trucks trying to carry humanitarian aid across the border. This is what caused the trucks to catch fire. #23Feb pic.twitter.com/E5efNm2jCO — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) February 23, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Bernie Sanders support the evil socialist regime in Venezuela that is doing this: https://t.co/3Feh3iiTrg — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 23, 2019

#ATENCIÓN Ciudadanos intentan salvar parte de la ayuda humanitaria que fue incendiada por funcionarios de la PNB en el puente Santander, Ureña #23Feb pic.twitter.com/tIyJiaJ8Vb — NTN24 Venezuela (@NTN24ve) February 23, 2019

#Venezuela 🇻🇪: trucks carrying hard-needed humanitarian aid are burning on the border with #Colombia, reportedly after #GNB forces fired tear gas canister into the vehicles. Protesters are trying to save as much supplies as they can. #23Feb pic.twitter.com/kBfF4VbfCg — Jay Oleski (@JayOleski) February 23, 2019

Video from Puente Francisco de Paula Santander shows the boxes of humanitarian aid that were saved from the 2 burning trucks #Venezuela #23F pic.twitter.com/A8GycBjoF0 — CNW (@ConflictsW) February 23, 2019

There are death squads roaming the country, many reinforced with Russians and Iranians.

[ATENCION] Muere Otro joven con una Bala en la Cabeza, calle la fria santa Elena de Uairen. 😔 #23FAvalanchaHumanitaria pic.twitter.com/meSJszczHc — Maihen (@MaihenH) February 23, 2019

The only way Juan Guaido can assume the presidency is if the military defects This retired colonel is trying to convince them to do that.

#Venezuela 🇻🇪 A retired colonel from the Venezuelan armed forces has come to the border bridge near #Cucuta to call on his fellow soldiers to defect from the #Maduro regime. #23Feb pic.twitter.com/ob3jLw4R37 — Jay Oleski (@JayOleski) February 23, 2019

A lot of National Guard continue to abandon Maduro.

Mientras Maduro ordena quemar comida y medicinas para el pueblo venezolano, los militares lo siguen abandonando y cruzan la frontera para reconocer a @jguaido ¡Van 23!.@migracioncol pic.twitter.com/mKngyEokxB — Carla Angola (@carlaangola) February 23, 2019

Watch these young members of the National Police cry as civilians beg them to allow them to bring humanitarian aid into #Venezuela. https://t.co/xz1lH8K0Ez via @cnnee — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 23, 2019