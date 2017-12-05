MAGA Trump Returns Stolen Land, Audience Chants “Four More Years”

The nation’s 13 western states are home to 93 percent of federal land, according to 2010 agency data compiled by the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service. Almost exactly two-thirds of Utah land—66.5 percent—is federally owned, making it second only to Nevada’s 81 percent.

On Monday, President Trump returned some of the federally-confiscated land back to Utah. The land given back today was taken by Barack Obama. The Republican audience started a chant, “four more years”.

The President rescinded the suffocating National Monument protections on 1.9 million acres of Utah canyon land and gave it back to Utah.

He vastly reduced the size of two protected red rock canyon areas in Utah: The Bears Ears National Monument and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

“I come to Utah to reverse federal overreach and restore this land” to local residents, Trump said in a speech at the Utah state Capitol in Salt Lake City.

“You know best how to conserve these lands for many, many years to come,” the president told the invitation-only crowd.