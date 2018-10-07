Maher Tells SJWs to Cut It Out So Dems Can Take Over the USA

Bill Maher bloviated snidely on his show last night about the Constitution not being on the Democrats’ side, therefore, the electoral college must go.

He did slam social justice warriors for chasing Republicans out of restaurants.

“Conservatives get to run America and we get to ruin their dinner,” Maher mocked. He wants SJWs to stop the “bulls***”” [it shows what they are]. Hopefully, SJWs won’t listen to him.

ELITIST SNOBS WANT COASTAL STATES TO RULE OVER US

Maher is expressing the views of most Democrats.

“Trump likes to say, ‘the system’s rigged.’ Yeah, it’s rigged, you’re president,” Maher said. “He leaves out the part that it’s rigged for them. The electoral college helps Republicans. The fact that every state gets two Senators helps Republicans. [Senator] Mike Enzi of Wyoming represents 287,000 people; [Senator] Kamala Harris represents 20 million. Why is Wyoming even a state?”

“The constitution is not on our side,” Maher complained. “Bush the Second and Trump both lost the popular vote. They shouldn’t be picking Supreme Court justices at all. Had the Democrats who actually won the popular vote been in the Oval Office we’d now have a 7-to-2 liberal majority on the Court.”

In the end, Maher wants full control of the United States.