Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Arrested In Iran for Inciting to Rio

Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was arrested for allegedly inciting the Iranian protests according to the Al-Quds Al-Arabi which quotes Ahmadinejad as saying: “…current leaders live detached from the problems and concerns of the people”.

That doesn’t sound very inciting.

The Jewish Press reported Al Quds Al Arabi on Saturday cited reliable sources in Tehran who said Iranian authorities ordered the arrest of former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad during his visit to the city of Shiraz and that the arrest was made with the approval of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after his remarks had been described as inciting unrest.

He is facing house arrest.

Two weeks ago, on the Thursday that saw the start of anti-government protests in Iran, the former president, said in a speech to a crowd of residents of the city of Bushehr in southern Iran: “Some of the current officials live away from the problems of the people and concerns, and do not know anything about the reality of society.” He added that “what Iran suffers today is mismanagement and not lack of economic resources.”

He is no fan of Rouhani’s.

“The government of Hassan Rouhani believes that they own the land and that the people are an ignorant society that does not know,” Ahmadinejad reportedly said. “The people are angry at this government because of its monopoly on public wealth.”

Hard to believe that would start nationwide riots.