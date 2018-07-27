Maine Gets Their Democratic Socialist [Commie] Candidate Zak Ringelstein

Zak Ringelstein just came out as a Democratic Socialist, a term the Communists like since it sounds so Democratic. Don’t be fooled, Socialists, Communists, Democratic Socialists all bring us to the same place — Venezuela. They are all committed to the overthrow of Capitalism.

Zak thinks he’s courageous for describing himself as a Democratic Socialist.

He won his primary on June 12 but wasn’t ready to come out as a Socialist. It took a win by Alexandria Occasio-Cortez in NY 14 to bolster all that courage simmering beneath his pajama boy facade.

“I stand with the democratic socialists, and I have decided to become a dues-paying member,” he said. “It’s time to do what’s right, even if it’s not easy.”

It’s not easy? What’s hard about it?

He’s been a Democratic Socialist all along, but now he’s admitting it because it appears to be popular. All those freebies they offer are hard to turn down. So what if it means stealing peoples’ money and eventually bankrupts us.

RINGELSTEIN HAS NO CHARACTER WHATSOEVER

Frontpage Magazine reported about one incident that defines the man’s character quite well. Ringelstein participated in a staged publicity stunt on June 22, bringing toys and books to a child detention center in Texas and then refused to leave after being informed he would not be allowed inside.

He was held on a criminal trespass charge.

“Zak is now a political prisoner of the Trump regime,” stated the candidate’s Twitter campaign account that day.

A political prisoner! Oh my, such courage.

From Edinburg, Texas, he tweeted the next day:

I just got out of jail. Thank you for everyone’s love and support.

Let me be real: jail is terrible. But my experience was nothing compared to the children and families who are jailed indefinitely. Pray for them, not me. #mepolitics #FreeTheChildren

Jail is terrible? He was in for a day! “Pray for them, not me”, he said in all seriousness. Good grief!

His campaign so far has largely consisted of hateful class-warfare propaganda, leftist demagoguery, and empty-headed clichés, Front-page Magazine reports.

Ringelstein is number 42. That’s 42 Communists/Socialists/Democratic Socialists running for office on the local, state or federal level.

With all this talk about Russia collusion, why aren’t Americans worried about commies in office? We had a former CIA head who is a commie — John Brennan, a former president — Barack Obama — who was a Socialist, and Hillary and Obama giving military secrets and uranium mines to the Russians. There’s your collusion.

The extremists are embraced by Democrats. No Republican embraces the KKK or Nazis, but the party of freebies loves the hard-left ideology that is responsible for the deaths of between 60 million and 100 million people.