Mainstream Dems Helping Creepy Porn Lawyer Build His 2020 Campaign

Politico reports that mainstream Democrat operatives are helping Michael Avenatti build his presidential 2020 campaign. They’re connecting him to donors and national and state party officials. They are crafting messaging and building out a digital fundraising apparatus.

Despite bad press and two potential FBI probes, he plans to move forward in his preparations with a team of 12 core political advisers, some on an informal or part-time basis.

Avenatti, Politico says, is positioning to be “a ferocious foil to Trump, uniquely skilled at drawing blood from either White House or courtroom adversaries, all the while projecting a gritty authenticity that escapes polished politicians”. And he will show he’s tough enough to take it to the President.

Bernie advisor John Robinson and Jack Quinn, former counsel to Bill Clinton, have helped and will help.

Another Clinton guy, Roger Salazar, a Sacramento-based operative, would help handle media.

Avenatti’s been tapping Democratic super-delegates. Politico is pushing him as an “authentic” candidate.

He’s an authentic foil, period.

Don’t you find the Clinton connections interesting?

Is he really a serious candidate or is he the man who will do for President Trump what he did for Justice Kavanaugh’s campaign? He had witnesses who lied in sworn testimony and he might have distorted one witness’s statement. Avenatti also made a mess of Trump’s presidency to some degree with his porn star’s lawsuit.

We contend that Avenatti’s entire role will not be to win the presidency but to destroy the Trump campaign.