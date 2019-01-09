Major Correction to Russia Collusion Story by NY Times

The New York Times issued a significant correction on its reporting from last night that said Paul Manafort had attempted to pass internal Trump polling data to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Deripaska reportedly has close ties to the Kremlin.

The corrected version now says Manafort’s associate Rick Gates passed the data to two Ukrainian oligarchs, Serhiy Lyovochkin and Rinat Akhmetov, not Russians.

The NY Times originally reported that Paul Manafort’s lawyers accidentally revealed potential Russia collusion in a filing.

From the NY Times:

As a top official in President Trump’s campaign, Paul Manafort shared political polling data with a business associate tied to Russian intelligence, according to a court filing unsealed on Tuesday. The document provided the clearest evidence to date that the Trump campaign may have tried to coordinate with Russians during the 2016 presidential race.

Mr. Manafort’s lawyers made the disclosure by accident, through a formatting error in a document filed to respond to charges that he had lied to prosecutors working for the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, after agreeing to cooperate with their investigation into Russian interference in the election.

The document also revealed that during the campaign, Mr. Manafort and his Russian associate, Konstantin V. Kilimnik, discussed a plan for peace in Ukraine. Throughout the campaign and the early days of the Trump administration, Russia and its allies were pushing various plans for Ukraine in the hope of gaining relief from American-led sanctions imposed after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

The authors Sharon LaFraniere, Kenneth P. Vogel and Maggie Haberman summarized, saying it was the closest thing to collusion yet.

They are so committed to the Russia collusion narrative that they are incapable of accurate reporting.

The paranoid Washington Post went further and suggested Manafort was a Russian agent, engaging in classic espionage tradecraft.

It’s time to cancel your subscription to these papers. It wasn’t Manafort who passed polling data, it was his associate, and it wasn’t to Russians, it was to the Ukrainians, and it was polling data that was likely unconnected to President Trump and probably no peace plan.

Ukrainians, Russians, no difference! Maybe there are some Lithuanians in their too.

The media and the social media sewer rats have gone wild with the fake story, but not too many corrections yet.

CORRECTION: PAUL MANAFORT asked KONSTANTIN KILIMNIK to pass TRUMP polling to the Ukrainian oligarchs SERHIY LYOVOCHKIN & RINAT AKHMETOV, & not to OLEG DERIPASKA, as originally reported. We have corrected the story & I deleted a tweet repeating the error. https://t.co/xfnnr5KNQR — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) January 9, 2019

We have one correction:

We have corrected this article to say that Manafort, via Gates, directed Kilimnik to make sure polling data got to Serhiy Lyovochkin and Rinat Akhmetov, not Deripaska. I am deleting my earlier tweet to limit recirculation. https://t.co/NF0iKWdOpc — Amy Fiscus (@amyfiscus) January 9, 2019

The story didn’t make sense. Paul Manafort giving internal polling data worth millions to his debtors to convince them that way to pay him back their debt?

With any major story out of the mainstream media, it’s best to hold off reporting it. It’s rarely correct.