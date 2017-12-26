Major Cuts to U.N. as a “Step in the Right Direction” Has Many on the Right Cheering

After decades of the United States appeasing the U.N. grievance mongers and allowing their budget to grow to an astounding $5.4 billion, Nikki Haley just made a dramatic move.

There will be a $285 million cut in the U.S. share of the U.N. budget. We pay more than 20% of the budget. We are literally paying more than a billion dollars to have them continually insult and demean us and Israel.

Her next move should be to pull out of that useless Human Rights Council, manned by some of the worst human rights abusers in the world.

The NY Post reports U.N. Ambassador Haley said in a statement, “The inefficiency and overspending of the United Nations are well known.. We will no longer let the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked.”

She also said this “historic reduction” in spending is a step in the right direction and there will be many more moves toward a more efficient and accountable U.N.

That will certainly be refreshing.

“In addition to these significant cost savings, we reduced the U.N.’s bloated management and support functions, bolstered support for key US priorities throughout the world and instilled more discipline and accountability throughout the UN system,” the statement said.

No one has been watching the spending. The U.S. just kept forking it over – for decades.

Last week, before the U.N. voted to condemn the U.S. for moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in Israel, Haley told the members, “The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out in this assembly for the very act of exercising our right as a sovereign nation.”

“We will remember it when, once again, we are called up to make the world’s largest contribution to the UN, and we will remember it when many countries come calling on us to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit.”

Out of the 193-member General Assembly, 128 countries voted in favor of declaring Trump’s recognition of the city as the Jewish state’s capital “null and void.”

We did the right thing after U.S. president after U.S. president refused to follow through on promises in their bid to appease. As we prepare to make the move, President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala announced this weekend he will do the same. Guatemala also voted with the U.S. on the anti-Israel resolution.

The Czech Republic might join the U.S. and Guatemala. Looks like they’ll benefit!!!

The President followed through on yet another campaign promise unlike presidents before him.

Prominent attorney and Democrat Alan Dershowitz is thrilled that the President has done the right thing by Israel.

Another Democrat gets it. He understands the success of the current presidency.

Andrew Stein (D): “Democrats are making a big mistake by just ‘resisting’… It’s nonsense. This President has one of the best records I’ve ever seen.” pic.twitter.com/NPq4I1P3mX — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 24, 2017