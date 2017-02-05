Major Expose on World Leaders Duping Billions over Manipulated Global Warming Data

The Daily Mail on Sunday revealed a landmark paper on global warming, rushed through for the Paris Climate Change treaty, included basically fake data.

America’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration broke its own rules to falsely claim the pause in global warming never existed and they did so based on unverified, misleading data.

The report comes via a whistleblower.

The claim that the pause since 1998 never existed and that world temperatures were rising faster than scientists expected was repeated by NOAA, politicians, policy makers, and world media.

Whistleblower Dr. John Bates, an esteemed and top NOAA scientist, showed The Daily Mail unimpeachable evidence that his superiors blatantly attempted “to intensify the impact” of the critical “Pausebuster” paper.

There was no rigorous internal evaluation as is usually the case.

Bates objected but was overridden.

Dr Bates accused the lead author of the paper, Thomas Karl, who was until last year director of the NOAA section that produces climate data – the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) – of ‘insisting on decisions and scientific choices that maximised warming and minimised documentation… in an effort to discredit the notion of a global warming pause, rushed so that he could time publication to influence national and international deliberations on climate policy’.

The paper was extremely influential in the U.S., Britain and the EU.

This reminds one of “Climategate” when climate scientist emails were leaked exposing the deliberate manipulation of public information to further their cause.

NOAA’s 2015 “Pausebuster” paper was based on two new temperature sets of data – one containing measurements of temperatures at the planet’s surface on land, the other at the surface of the seas.

Both datasets were flawed.

The sea dataset has to be replaced and substantially revised. No final paper has been released as yet. Read more at Daily Mail.

The lies and lack of transparency with so much at stake is troubling.

Aside from the true believers, there are the communists who hope to use climate change to destroy capitalism. Read about that below.