Making America Dreary Again! Dems Will Investigate 85 WH People

Democrats are eyeing 85 people related to the Trump White House for investigations and subpoenas now that they will have control of the House, according to Axios.

MAKING AMERICA DARK AND DREARY AGAIN

Axios, citing its own reporting and public statements made by Democrats, reported on Monday that the party will investigate topics ranging from President Trump’s tax returns to his family separation policy to White House security clearances.

Nothing like rehashing the same old garbage again and again.

Axios said we won’t see them all at once. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), likely the next chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told the news outlet that each committee will pick them off one-by-one.

Some of the items on the list include: