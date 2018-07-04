Making the USA a “S***hole”, One Illegal Alien Rapist at a Time

Four illegal aliens in Bowling Green, Ohio kidnapped and raped teen sisters — two children. Three of the fiends are on the lam and one is in custody.

According to WISTV10, four illegal aliens are alleged to have kidnapped and raped a 13-year-old girl and her 14-year-old sister at a Days Inn near Wooster Street in Bowling Green.

The girls escaped and their parents took them to the hospital immediately.

Simon Juan Thomas, a 24-year old from Guatemala, is in custody.

The aliens fled and there is a nationwide manhunt underway for them. David Ramos Contreras is 27 years and he is from Mexico. Arnulfo Ramos and Juan Adiel are the other two. No one can be sure what their real names are. All four aliens used fraudulent IDs.

