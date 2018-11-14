Male Australian Senator Declares He’s a Woman & He Has a Good Reason

An elderly white male politician in Australia found a creative way to keep the pro-abortion activists from criticizing him for being anti-abortion. Barry O’Sullivan has decided to declare himself a woman.

Every time he tries to criticize abortion, women condemn him because an old, white man and has no right to do so as a result.

O’ Sullivan recently called for pro-choice activists to be banned from disrupting the annual “Day of the Unborn Child”, established by Pope John Paul II to provide a “position option in favor of life”.

It was shot down.

HANDS OFF MY OVARIES

As they debated, Greens senator Larissa Waters said O’Sullivan should be ashamed of himself.

“Senator O’Sullivan needs to get his hands and his rosaries off my ovaries and those of the 10,000 Queensland women who have an abortion each year, 10,000 women who have the right to make a decision about their own bodies without the opinion of senator O’Sullivan getting in their way,” Waters said during the debate.

O’Sullivan then declared himself a woman.

“I am going to declare my gender today, as I can, to be a woman and then you’ll no longer be able to attack me.”

It’s a good idea. If he says he’s a woman, feels like a woman, then he’s a woman.

He’s sick of being attacked.

“We can’t open our traps, you cannot say the word abortion without being attacked by this mob of almost — I’d say grubs if I didn’t think you were gonna make me withdraw it, Mr. Acting Deputy President, but it’s out there now,” O’Sullivan told the Senate.

“These people come and attack me for my religious basis the other day, using words like rosary beads, because I had the audacity to raise issues around late-term abortions where babies that are only minutes away from getting a smack on the arse and a name are being aborted under the policies of the Australian Greens.”

This fellow is funny. We like him. At 01:00, he declares his gender:

Here’s the video of Nationals senator Barry O’Sullivan saying he is declaring his gender “to be a woman” so the left-wing people can no longer “attack” him over his anti-abortion views. pic.twitter.com/YzbOCWp0YC — Alice Workman (@workmanalice) November 14, 2018