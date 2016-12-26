Mall Brawls of America

Unruly juveniles organizing flash mobs over social media disrupted malls in NJ, PA, KY, CO, CT, NC, NJ, FL, TX, TN and Ohio Monday night.

It’s actually up to 11.

Here’s one example in Ohio.

According to local media, a large group of shoppers were engaged in a fight near the food court when police deployed pepper spray to break up the crowd—sending people running in a panic.

The mall was in lockdown for a while and then reopened.

A representative for Beachwood Mall released the following statement Monday evening:

“We are aware of a disturbance that occurred tonight at Beachwood Place that jeopardized the peaceful, safe environment we strive to create for our community. We take these matters very seriously as the well-being of our shoppers and retailers is our number one priority. We are working closely with law enforcement and direct all inquiries to the Beachwood Police Department.”

And another example: the Hulen Mall reported violent activity by juveniles. They were in lockdown for a while.

The Buckland Mall in Connecticut was also in lockdown for a while.

Then there was the one in New Jersey.

