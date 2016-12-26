Mall Brawls of America

Unruly juveniles organizing flash mobs over social media disrupted malls in NJ, PA, KY, CO, CT, NC, NJ, FL, TX, TN and Ohio Monday night.

According to @CBSNews there have been 9 acts of violence at malls across the country today, including now Beachwood. @cleveland19news — Dan DeRoos (@DanDeRoos19) December 27, 2016

It’s actually up to 11.

Here’s one example in Ohio.

According to local media, a large group of shoppers were engaged in a fight near the food court when police deployed pepper spray to break up the crowd—sending people running in a panic.

The mall was in lockdown for a while and then reopened.

A representative for Beachwood Mall released the following statement Monday evening:

“We are aware of a disturbance that occurred tonight at Beachwood Place that jeopardized the peaceful, safe environment we strive to create for our community. We take these matters very seriously as the well-being of our shoppers and retailers is our number one priority. We are working closely with law enforcement and direct all inquiries to the Beachwood Police Department.”

They shooting in Beachwood Mall tho… 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/MNBEes9GIp — Doe Boy / Freebandz (@DoeBoyOfficial) December 27, 2016

And another example: the Hulen Mall reported violent activity by juveniles. They were in lockdown for a while.

hulen mall wild for this one lmao pic.twitter.com/4rD4ZO5h1H — cyn 💘 (@CyNinja) December 27, 2016

The Buckland Mall in Connecticut was also in lockdown for a while.



Then there was the one in New Jersey.



BREAKING: “Pandemonium” at Jersey Gardens Outlet Mall, pox say fight broke out, some1 yells “shots fired” then panic. @NBCNewYork — Brian Thompson (@brian4NY) December 26, 2016

