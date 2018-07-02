Man Arrested for Threatening to Chop Up Rand Paul and His Family With an Ax

A man who threatened to chop up Rand Paul and his family with an ax has been arrested. The rhetoric against Republicans might be making them targets.

The man was identified by WBKO as a man from Berkeley, California. WBKO has not been able to confirm it independently and removed the man’s name.

The man is allegedly known to the Capitol Police for making aggressive statements to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and others.

He also allegedly called Sen. Paul’s Bowling Green office twice last week, despite having not been in Kentucky for many months, WBKO reported.

If it is the man WBKO originally identified, he’s from Berkeley. Hmm…

Rand Paul was personally attacked last November by a nutcase neighbor — a Democrat Bernie supporter — who said he only attacked him over unsightly tree branches on his property. Paul was also shot at — by a Bernie supporter. Today, we find out that a man threatened to chop him and his family up.

The man allegedly called in the threats to Paul’s Bowling Green office.

Paul mentioned the attack publicly at an event in Leitchfield, Kentucky, on Monday.

“Capitol Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who threatened to kill me and chop up my family with an ax,” Paul said. “It’s just horrendous that we have to deal with things like this.”

Capitol Hill police declined to comment.

Sen Rand Paul describes threat from man who he says claimed he would chop up the senator’s family w/ an axe. @RandPaul describes his thoughts w/ this happening months after being attacked in his yard & the baseball practice shooting. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/xx581BlFj7 — Chris Williams (@chriswnews) July 2, 2018