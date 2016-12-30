Man Jailed for Muslim Bacon Sandwich Crime Dies

A man who was jailed for leaving a bacon sandwich outside a Bristol mosque died halfway through his 12 month sentence. He and his three “accomplices” left the sandwiches outside the building along with a St George flag outside on a fence with ‘No Mosques’ written on it.

Bacon was tied to the door handles and sandwiches made of raw meat and sliced white bread were left at the entrance, in what was described in court by the judge as an “an attack on England”, The Daily Mail UK reported.

Wow, an attack on England??? Is he insane, one must ask.

The late Mr. Creton admitted to what was called a racially-motivated attack. When did Islam become a race? Why does someone have to serve a year in jail for ham sandwiches? Think about it! This is what they want in the U.S.. Anything that upsets a Muslim will be criminalized to include extreme punishments, if Democrats have their way.

The bacon sandwich villains are being called a “gang”. Meanwhile they have legitimate Muslim gangs roaming the streets they should truly worry about.

“As with all deaths in custody, the independent Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

One accomplice received a four month sentence, another six, and still another nine. They all have to stay 330 feet from the Mosque for ten years, which in of itself would have been enough of a judgement. Anything more was just a politically correct and vindictive sentence.

Did someone kill this man, was it a Muslim? Did he kill himself because of what he suffered in jail or did he have a serious medical event because of the trauma? Whatever the case, criminalizing a stupid crime is absurd. A one-year jail term is serious overkill.

The judge should go to jail for idiocy.