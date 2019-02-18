Man pulls a gun on shopper in MAGA hat! “It’s a good day for you to die!”

Trump Derangement Syndrome is going to kill someone but the media and the Democrats continue to spread the hate. An incident at Sam’s Club is a case in point.

A Tennessee man named James Phillips was arrested after admitting that he pulled a gun on a couple after getting triggered by their MAGA hats.

The victim, Terry Pierce, told WBKO that Phillips pointed a gun in his face at Sam’s Club in Kentucky and threatened to kill him. He said, “It’s a good day for you to die.”

Phillips ran off. Pierce followed him outside into the parking lot. Phillips was still there, waiting for his mother who was shopping. A verbal altercation ensued. The perpetrator tried telling me that I assaulted him and I said, ‘I never touched you.’”

According to the police report, James Phillips admitted that he flipped off Terry Pierce and his wife after getting enraged at the sight of their MAGA hats.

He claimed that he pulled the gun because Pierce had tried to physically assault him, but surveillance video shows that Pierce never touched him.

Phillips has a concealed carry permit in his home state of Tennessee. He has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, a class D felony.

He’s currently in jail. They need to take his gun away for life.

Mr. Pierce and his wife were interviewed by WBKO on this link.