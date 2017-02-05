Man Who Saved 669 Children During the Holocaust Doesn’t Know They’re Around Him

Sir Winton, 104 years old, went to Czechoslovakia to see if he could help in 1931. Many Czech Jews tried to get their children out but doors were closed. Meanwhile, Winton was a successful London stockbroker concerned about the trapped people, especially the children no one was focusing on.

The Americans wouldn’t take any under FDR

He worked on the motto if something is not impossible, there must be a way of doing it.

A man who saved 669 children during the Holocaust has no idea they’re around him on live TV in the first video clip.



This is a very inspiring story. Listen to his incredible story.