Man Says Truck Was Vandalized & Burned Because of the Trump Stickers

A truck adorned with several stickers supporting President Trump was reportedly vandalized with spray paint and firebombed outside a bar in Washington state, in what the owner believes was a targeted attack.

“If you say anything that someone doesn’t like, you are ultimately a target,” Johnny MacKay told KOIN-TV of Portland, Ore. “You’re automatically the enemy and they have to hurt you.”

In an exclusive interview with Fox 12, Johnny MacKay told FOX 12 he discovered his Nissan Titan had been charred early Monday morning in the parking lot of the Garage Bar and Grille on W Fourth Plain Boulevard.

MacKay says he had been at the bar drinking the night before and decided to take an Uber home, leaving his truck overnight.

MacKay said while he was at the bar, everyone had been getting along and nobody was even talking politics.

“Why would somebody do this?” asked FOX 12 Reporter Tyler Dumont.

“It’s a crazy world, man. Right now, with all the politics and everything, it’s a crazy situation,” MacKay said.

MacKay’s truck has since been towed from the lot. He said he had used the truck to drive for Uber and will now lose some of his income.

