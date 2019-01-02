Man Sues NYC to Make Him a Firefighter Even Though He’s Unfit

Kevin Walker wants to be a firefighter in the city of New York, but he has failed the physical exam over and over again. He decided the way to handle it is not to get physically fit, but instead sue for discrimination, the New York Post reported.

After participating in Vulcan Society’s class-action lawsuit against New York City, which saw the case alleging discrimination against minority firefighter applicants settled for $100 million in 2014, Walker was awarded $22,500.

That entire lawsuit was a joke just like this new lawsuit. We already dealt with that in previous articles.

Walker passed the qualifying exam and could have been hired although he’s past the requisite age of 35. He’s now 47. Unfortunately, he’s not in good shape.

WALKER FELL OFF THE STAIR MACHINE, AND COULDN’T HANDLE A 20-SECOND WARM-UP

He failed a practice test in 2013 by “grasping at the wall or handrail three times” while on a stair machine, according to court documents. A week later, he “fell or dismounted” three times while on the stair machine, failing to even get past the 20-second warm-up. After he complained, Walker was reportedly given another chance.

It sounds like he will get killed if he joins the department or he will get someone else killed.

Walker failed seven of the eight challenges in the physical test.

Walker slapped the city with a lawsuit in 2016, requesting the Manhattan Supreme Court judge appoint him “to the position of firefighter with the seniority he would have if not for the irrational disqualification.”

In other words, he wants to be appointed simply for existing. He is not entitled to the job because of his race or any other irrelevant reason. It’s important he is physically fit. Peoples lives depend on it. Walker should hit the gym and diet.