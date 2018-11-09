Man Who Escaped Vegas Massacre Dies in Thousand Oaks

Dozens of patrons at the Thousand Oaks, California bar where a gunman killed 12 people late Wednesday are survivors of the massacre at a country music festival in Las Vegas last year, according to witnesses.

Nicholas Champion told CBS News that he and “probably 50 or 60 others” inside the Borderline Bar & Grill had also attended the Route 91 Harvest festival in October 2017, where a gunman killed 58 people and wounded nearly 500 others in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

“It’s the second time in about a year and a month that this has happened,” Champion said. “It’s a big thing for us. We’re all a big family and unfortunately this family got hit twice.”

MAN WHO ESCAPED THE VEGAS MASSACRE WAS KILLED AT THOUSAND OAKS

Telemachus Orfanos was at Borderline Bar & Grill, a Thousand Oaks establishment packed Wednesday for “college country night,” when former Marine and Afghanistan war veteran Ian David Long entered the bar, deployed a smoke device and began gunning down patrons.

Orfanos, 27, was a military veteran, also, serving in the U.S. Navy from 2011 to 2014 and moving back to California to stay with his parents after he finished his service. He was working with a car dealership.

On Oct. 1, 2017, Orfanos attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when a heavily-armed gunman perched inside his room at the MGM hotel tore into the crowd killing 58 people, wounding hundreds.

He made it out alive but not this time. His mother is calling for gun control and his parents are calling the killer “as much of a victim as everybody else.”. She cursed out the congress over our “gun culture”.

Unfortunately, the left narrative of our alleged “gun control” has taken hold in the USA. It’s never the mental illness, the evil, the terrorism, the criminal, or the gangs. It’s always the guns.

We now live in a United States where the weapon, not the criminal, is blamed. We don’t even know the motive yet.

HIS FATHER BLAMES THE WEAPON

His father, Mark Orfanos, said, “I’m not gonna vilify this kid because he’s got parents that are grieving, too,” Mark Orfanos said. “And I feel sorry for them as well. Until I find out particularly what the specifics are with this kid who did the shooting I’m not gonna be vilifying him.”

The killer Ian Long was not a kid, but, rather a 28-year old man who appeared to have PTSD. He wasn’t on any sort of medication but was described as troubled and angry.

There are very strong gun controls in California and the killer used an illegal magazine, but the parents blame the gun.

A courageous sheriff’s deputy Ron Helus, who talked to his wife just before rushing into the bar to save lives, and a 22-year-old set to join the Army were also among the people killed in the bar. A former reporter for Fox News, Adam Housley, lost his 18-year old niece.

TRAGICALLY HEARTBREAKING

This man lost his oldest boy to the mad killer.

HEARTBREAKING: Father announces his son was killed in Thousand Oaks, California mass shooting. “Only him and I know, how I loved—how much I miss him…Oh, son, I love you so much.” – via Breaking911 pic.twitter.com/N698U4fQCw — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) November 8, 2018