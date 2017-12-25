Man Who Sent Manure to Treasury Secretary Reveals Himself

The man who left an envelope with manure on Secretary Mnuchin’s door took credit on Facebook. His name is Robby Strong and he is, of all things, a psychologist, unsurprisingly based in the People’s Republic of Los(t) Angeles. He works at the Department of Mental Health. God help his patients.

The envelope was addressed to “Stevie,” according to a photo of the card.

The message read:

“Mrs. Mnuchin & Trump, We’re returning the ‘gift’ of the Christmas tax bill. It’s bulls–t. Warmest wishes, the American People,” the note read.

“PS — Kiss Donald for me,” it continued.

That’s the tax bill that gives 80% of Americans a tax cut.

The Mnuchin’s never opened the package and reported a suspicious package to police.

The mainstream media is boasting of his “gutsy” move but seem to forget that it’s disgusting. Imagine if a Trump supporter sent that to Hillary or Bernie or the fake Indian?

When the Secret Service interviewed him, he wrote on Facebook, “Yikes! Luckily I have peace of mind and a clean conscience. I now join my biggest hero’s who also had an FBI file. It’s a right of passage,” Strong wrote.

We can guess at his heroes from his Facebook page, there’s a photo of what looks like him, dressed as Cuban murderer-dictator Ché Guevara. Underneath it says, “This aggression will not stand man.” He also appears to be a fan of socialist Elizabeth Warren’s.

Fox News reported that he called his revolting act, “political theater”. This is how some on the left apparently like to revel in the Christmas spirit.