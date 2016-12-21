Man Who Stole Bucket of Gold Flakes Is a Four-Times Deported Criminal Alien

The man who stole a bucket full of gold flakes from an armored van in New York City a few months ago has finally been identified. He is believed to be in Los Angeles.

On September 29th at about 4:30 p.m., the NYPD says 53-year old Julio Nivelo aka David Vargas aka Luis Toledo approached an armored vehicle as one armored truck employee made a pick-up and his partner ducked into the cab for his phone, according to Gothamist.

Nivelo saw an opportunity and seized it as he scampered off.

The Post reported that Nivelo has committed “similar” crimes.

The suspect struggled with the 86-pound bucket while fleeing the scene.

NYPD Detective Martin Pastor of the Major Case Squad told NBC New York that Nivelo is “a career thief who’s been arrested seven times and deported four times to his native Ecuador… Pastor says Nivelo fled to Orlando, Florida, before moving on to California, where he’s believed to be hiding out in the Los Angeles area with the stolen riches.”