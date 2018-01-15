Man Who Threatened to Kill Busload of Passengers Was Deported 5 Times

Greyhound bus passenger Margarito Vargas-Rosas threatened to shoot and kill passengers Friday which led to a police chase that went from Wisconsin to Illinois. He is in this country illegally and has been deported five times.

That’s according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.

Margarito Vargas-Rosas is held without bail in Illinois facing a fugitive from justice charge. He also faces charges of felony terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. No gun has been found at this point but the bus will be thoroughly searched.

A passenger called police from the bus to tell them Vargas-Rosas was threatening to shoot people.

When police tried to get the driver to stop, he wouldn’t. He seemed to think it was a law enforcement training exercise.

Passenger Patrick Todd told The Chicago Tribune the bus occupants were confused by the driver’s actions and kept yelling at him to pull over.

Police finally had to use spike strips to stop the bus. That appears to be when the bus driver realized the police were serious.

Somewhat along these lines, it was announced last week, Mexican truckers, who transport goods across the border, have to transfer their goods to a warehouse where it is then picked up by American drivers. The Mexicans no longer want that. They want their drivers to drive all around our country dropping off goods. That would certainly make life easier for the drug cartels and further hurt the American worker. Democrats would love it since they could eventually be U.S. Democrat voters.