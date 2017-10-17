Mandalay Security Guard Jesus Campos Could Be Here Illegally

MGM Resorts International appears to be in touch with the missing security guard Jesus Campos and issued a statement on his behalf Tuesday, the LA Times reported.

“Jesus Campos wants to tell his story at a time and place of his choosing,” spokeswoman Debra DeShong said in a written statement. “He’s asked that everyone respect his request for privacy. We could not be more proud of Jesus.”

That was in response to the LA Times request for an interview.

Why are they proud of Mr. Campos? He apparently didn’t do anything except get shot. We were originally told he stopped the killer but it looks like the killer stopped him. Unless another story comes out to contradict that.

Laura Loomer, an independent investigative reporter, has found what she says is Jesus Campos’s Social Security Number which he seems to share with someone named Jesus Quintero who obtained the number – SSN – in the sanctuary open borders state of California. We don’t know how Ms. Loomer obtained this information or if it’s accurate but she has been on top of the case in her reporting.

Mr. Campos doesn’t appear to have a license as a security guard as required by the state of Nevada. If he is a member of the security guard union, why did he have to set up a gofundme page for his medical care?

If he is a legal US citizen & is truly a hero, why would they not want to release this info?

