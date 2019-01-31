Manufactured Crisis! LARGEST Fentanyl Bust in History on Our Border

As reported on TuckerCarlson, CBP Officers seized a tractor-trailer trying to cross our southern border at Nogales, Arizona, carrying enough Fentanyl to kill 57 million people.

There is a crisis at our southern border. It is NOT manufactured.

While this bust was at our port of entry, we must do much more to stop making our country an easy access buyer of what they are selling.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol seized enough fentanyl to kill over 50 million people from a truck that was trying to cross the southern border into the United States, according to an investigation by “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“Well, the U.S. border patrol has made the biggest fentanyl bust in history. An enormous amount, enough fentanyl to kill—they estimate—57 million people.”

“That’s more than the combined population of the states of Illinois, New York, and Pennsylvania. It’s a lot,” Carlson stated.

“We got our hands on an internal memo from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol that details this bust.

It could wipe out the entire populations of Texas, Arizona and New York state combined. Just this past week, we received information that an actual terrorist is starting a new Los Zetas transnational crime business on the border with Laredo, Texas WHERE THEY DO NOT HAVE A WALL.

