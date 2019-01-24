Manufactured Crisis! Watch Hundreds Cross Illegally at Once

More than 100 gang members from El Salvador are among the massive wave of migrants that’s poured across the border in recent months, with nearly 400 illegal immigrants crossing all at once last week.

Another group of 100 scaled a wall Monday.

Just so you know, more than 60,000 are getting in illegally each month according to CBP.

Once they’re here, they are quickly released into the country where they wait for amnesty.

United States Customs and Border Protection in Arizona tweeted surveillance video Wednesday that showed a group of around 110 migrants from Central America illegally scaling a section of the border wall in the Yuma sector on Monday.

In the video, which is 55-seconds long, a group of illegal immigrants can be seen scaling the wall with the help of a smuggler, who used a ladder. The smuggler then runs away from the border wall, hauling the ladder.

On Monday #CBP #YumaSector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 110+ Central Americans who illegally scaled the wall with the assistance of a smuggler with a ladder #NationalSecurity #SouthwestBorder pic.twitter.com/T19JzI3xeC — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) January 23, 2019

WATCH THEM COME THROUGH LAST WEEK

The largest group they have ever had at one time in one place crossed through tunnels last week.

CBP said a record 376 people crossed the border, including 179 who were children. Thirty of those children were unaccompanied minors.

“In my 30 years with the Border Patrol, I have not been part of arresting a group of 376 people,” Anthony Porvaznik, the CBP sector chief in Yuman, told ABC. “That’s really unheard of.”

They dug multiple holes to come through altogether. Tell me again how this isn’t an invasion facilitated by transnational criminals and Democrats [and some Republicans]?

Additional footage of #YumaSector Border Patrol agents processing the group of 376 Central Americans on Monday. #NationalSecurity #SouthwestBorder pic.twitter.com/SohiN2XPu0 — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) January 18, 2019

Group of 376 Central Americans illegally crossed from Mexico and inundated agents in #Yumasector on Monday morning. Almost all were families or unaccompanied juveniles. #NationalSecurity #SouthwestBorder pic.twitter.com/dWzS0LCgCV — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) January 18, 2019

In this sector, there are 14 miles without any barrier at all.

Second video in the series. Watch below for more details about the border security mission in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/uQDRAB8Rn4 — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) January 15, 2019

