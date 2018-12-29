Many Pay Tribute to Beautiful Bre While AP Politicizes Her Death

Beautiful 26-year-old Bre Payton described herself on her Twitter page as staff writer for . Insomniac. Messy eater. Reach me: bre@thefederalist.com. IG: bcpayton. Open DM’s. She was a down-to-earth, sweet lady with no pretensions.

The conservative writer didn’t mention it her description, but she is –was an excellent reporter and was an intelligent and exciting contributor on Fox News where she was a regular.

Bre was sick only briefly. A friend found her barely breathing and took her to the hospital where she died from the Swine Flu and possibly Meningitis.

The idiots at the AP politicized Bre’s death:

My podcast co-host. My Problematic Woman in crime. My birthday twin. My very dear friend. At just 26, @Bre_payton was youger than me, but felt more like my big sister. I am in complete shock that we lost this beautiful soul, and am comforted only by the faith she had in the Lord. pic.twitter.com/8rUNejejdu — Kelsey Harkness (@kelseyjharkness) December 28, 2018

I cannot believe this. @Bre_payton was such a beautiful light, smart and funny and kind and talented. Please pray for her broken hearted loved ones, who are undoubtedly reeling. She was far too young. 🙏🏼💔 https://t.co/gLJbqIP8g9 — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) December 28, 2018

Video: Here’s @TheFive‘s tribute to @Bre_Payton (minus a few seconds that were cut out b/c of our Snapstream recordings at the MRC switching at 6pm to the next show) #RIP pic.twitter.com/3KIxncIWAu — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 28, 2018

We are devastated and heartbroken by the news of Bre Payton’s death today. She was kind, gentle, and joyful. Our only comfort is the knowledge that she is now peacefully resting in the arms of her Savior. We grieve her loss deeply, but rejoice in her eternal salvation in Christ. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 28, 2018

A scholarship fund in Bre Payton’s memory was started by one of her family members. You can contribute here. https://t.co/sCB6VqsenA — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) December 29, 2018

So tonight I’m crying for somebody I never even met. pic.twitter.com/8QVsUyXZvo — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) December 29, 2018

