Mao It Girl Alexandria O-Cortez Backs a 70 Percent Tax Rate

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said in a new interview that she believes only radicals “have changed this country.” Perhaps there is truth in that, but they were radicals in the sense that they were fighting for freedom, not enslavement. They were carrying the torch for the opposite of what she wants. She is more in line with Communist radicals than our revolutionary forebears.

Ocasio-Cortez made the remark during an interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes” program with Anderson Cooper that is set to broadcast on Sunday.

The New York Democrat thinks a 70 percent tax rate is the kind of ‘radical’ we need, not realizing we already fought a revolution against this type of thievery. The little know-nothing know-it-all doesn’t even know she’s stealing. She literally believes in the right to steal the wealth of others.

Sure, the tax rate of 70 percent will apply to the richest — for now — but it establishes the principle that the government can take all your money. Just because people are rich, it doesn’t mean this jerk can steal their money. Who would work under these conditions?

OMao-Cortez backs high tax rates on America’s wealthiest citizens to help finance an absurdly aggressive plan to combat climate change. The plan, known as the “Green New Deal,” aims to eliminate carbon emissions in the U.S. completely within 12 years.

All it will do is destroy the economy.

IF YOU EARN A LOT OF MONEY, YOU HAVE TO GIVE IT TO THE GOVERNMENT

Anderson Cooper pushed on the costs and the high taxes needed to fund it. The Mao It Girl said there’s an “element where people are going to have to start paying their fair share in taxes.”

Mao and her leftist buddies get to decide what a fair share is, not the people.

“You know, you look at our tax rates back in the sixties, and when you have an aggressive tax rate system, your tax rate from 0-$75,000 may be 10 percent or 15 percent, etcetera,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

No one paid that. The rich sent their wealth offshore.

She continued: “But once you get to the tippy tops on your 10 millionth dollar, sometimes you see tax rates as high as 60 or 70 percent. That doesn’t mean all $10 million are taxed at an extremely high rate. It means that as you climb this ladder, you should be contributing more.”

We all know what happens when the leftists run out of other peoples’ money.

WATCH:

SHE TRIED TO GET RID OF PAY-AS-YOU-GO, SAYING IT’S BAD ECONOMICS

Commie girl and her buddy from California Ro Khanna lost on their bid to get rid of pay-as-you-go. The only reason it was overruled is it’s an impossible hurdle. If Democrats thought they could get away with it, they would do it.

“I just think that it has a difference to do with how we actually pay for these things when you pair it with the fact that dynamic scoring is being removed as well, which I think is completely understandable. You’re not including the macroeconomic impact of ‘Medicare for all’ or tuition-free public colleges and universities,” said Ocasio-Cortez in a brief interview Thursday.

These hardcore leftists are NOT liberals and they are dangerous.

Fellow Socialist Elizabeth Warren said this past week that she could see a 90 percent tax rate. Keep running on the honey.

