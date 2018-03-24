March for Our Lives Protesters Admit the Real Reason They Are Rallying

The real reason for The March for Our Lives rally Saturday is becoming quite apparent and indeed the leaders and protesters did admit it enough times.

FIRST OF ALL, THIS IS WHO ARE THEY

The protests have been an effort by numerous far-left organizations, not victims, although the victims at Stoneman High and other schools are involved. Organizers include the Women’s March and their offshoot – Empower, the baby chop shop Planned Parenthood, Everytown, the Center for American Progress and People for the American Way (PFAW)

The first Women’s March included 56 groups funded by George Soros. A liberal feminist uncovered that information.

Women’s March Youth Empower is led by radicals. The leaders of this group are Ziad Ahmed, the youth advisor, Hannah Rosenzweig, Adam Jacobs, and Jackson Hyland Lipski. They are very aggressive and very hard-left.

Also involved: #Enough, Rock the Vote, Teen Vogue, Peace First, Rise To Run, The Gathering for Justice, and Justice League NYC.

All of these groups are far-left.

THE REAL REASON FOR THESE RALLIES IS TO GET OUT THE VOTE FOR THE DEMOCRATS

Leader Emma Gonzalez, for one, is active in the Resistance and all the groups supporting their astroturf efforts. Emma gave away the real reason as did the other leaders or, should we say, figureheads.

.@Emma4Change: “We all know what this is like, and it’s up to us to stop it….get out there and vote. Get out there and get registered.” #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/TcmD6hbx3U — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 24, 2018

BuzzFeed reported that the protesters made a big push to register teen voters. They are doing that at all the rallies.

Why I march: People reveal what compelled them to join March for Our Lives https://t.co/KU2nQLcKIM pic.twitter.com/L9UxYiqix2 — CNN (@CNN) March 24, 2018

🌊 Help Register Voters with Hip Hop Caucus

🌊 Tomorrow at #MarchForOurLives

🌊 Washington DC

🌊 Los Angeles

🌊 Detroit

🌊 Charlotte

🌊 New Orleans#BlueWave2018 #TheResistance #BlueWave

volunteer: https://t.co/y4NRuVI1py — AsperGirl, Under Attack by LW Trolls (@AsperGirl) March 23, 2018

If our elected officials don’t act to prevent gun violence, we’ll #ThrowThemOut. Make sure you’re registered to vote and ready to show up at the polls in November: https://t.co/6xBQrpNjkD — Everytown (@Everytown) March 24, 2018

My op-ed in @thehill: “As many of these students prepare to vote for the first time in upcoming elections, an A rating from the @NRA won’t be a badge of honor. It will be a scarlet letter.” https://t.co/PfgSDc6Ep2 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 23, 2018

Hogg has been telling people to vote legislators out if they are pro-gun. He’s branched out and calls voter ID racist. He’s adopted all the talking points.

After becoming a pro on gun legislation, David Hogg‘s branched out to reciting other Democrat talking points like, “needing ID to vote is racist!” https://t.co/W4oz7QPt64 pic.twitter.com/uYILstbjjU — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) March 22, 2018