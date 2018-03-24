Home Home March for Our Lives Protesters Admit the Real Reason They Are Rallying

March for Our Lives Protesters Admit the Real Reason They Are Rallying

By
S.Noble
-
3
The real reason for The March for Our Lives rally Saturday is becoming quite apparent and indeed the leaders and protesters did admit it enough times.

FIRST OF ALL, THIS IS WHO ARE THEY

The protests have been an effort by numerous far-left organizations, not victims, although the victims at Stoneman High and other schools are involved. Organizers include the Women’s March and their offshoot – Empower, the baby chop shop Planned Parenthood, Everytown, the Center for American Progress and People for the American Way (PFAW)

The first Women’s March included 56 groups funded by George Soros. A liberal feminist uncovered that information.

Women’s March Youth Empower is led by radicals. The leaders of this group are Ziad Ahmed, the youth advisor, Hannah Rosenzweig, Adam Jacobs, and Jackson Hyland Lipski. They are very aggressive and very hard-left.

Also involved: #Enough, Rock the Vote, Teen Vogue, Peace First, Rise To Run, The Gathering for Justice, and Justice League NYC.

All of these groups are far-left.

THE REAL REASON FOR THESE RALLIES IS TO GET OUT THE VOTE FOR THE DEMOCRATS

Leader Emma Gonzalez, for one, is active in the Resistance and all the groups supporting their astroturf efforts. Emma gave away the real reason as did the other leaders or, should we say, figureheads.

BuzzFeed reported that the protesters made a big push to register teen voters. They are doing that at all the rallies.

Hogg has been telling people to vote legislators out if they are pro-gun. He’s branched out and calls voter ID racist. He’s adopted all the talking points.

3 COMMENTS

  1. Are there any actual victims at this event. The Pollacks were ‘disinvited’ and who were actual victims. Hogg, for one, was not even in the same building. The event happened in the same school and that is the only common thread in these players. Of all the ones who have appeared in the media none have mentioned any family member lost. Has anyone who lost loved ones, besides Pollack, ever been interviewed. These people are nothing but crisis pimps creating a cult type organization. As one person said so well, there are many more NRA “members” than those in these marches, and a great majority who do not agree with them.

  3. I had never heard described how Meadow Pollack last moments were. It’s much worse than I could have imagined. What Meadow did is unbelievable. After being shot 4 times she tried to save another and sadly both died.

