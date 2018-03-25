March for Our Lives Protesters Leave Behind Some Trash

Some piglets attending the March for Our Lives left a garbage in the streets of D.C. The environmentally conscious activists don’t see the need to pick up after themselves. Wherever the trash fell, that’s where it stayed in many cases.

The streets were lined with coffee cups and scraps of food.

when does the March For Our Trash start? #marchforourlives pic.twitter.com/1urjR26ae5 — B.Elliott Baker (@spiritform) March 25, 2018

Thousands of protesters at the ‘March for Our Lives’ in Washington, DC packed the streets holding signs promoting an ‘anti-gun agenda’, but left signs and tons of other trash littered on the streets of D.C. like old rags.https://t.co/7WmKc6O5V7 pic.twitter.com/Vq9OtJgLPn — ╰☆ BUD ☆╮ (@bud_cann) March 25, 2018

DISGUSTING: March For Our Lives protestors leave trash all over D.C https://t.co/oPXcCqw2Jk pic.twitter.com/5vfG4Y5JtR — Jacob Palmieri (@jakepalmieri) March 24, 2018