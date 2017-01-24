Buffoons March for Free Condoms While Yazidi Girls Burn Alive

While complete fools marched in D.C. for free condoms and to protest nonexistent ill treatment by men in the United States, Yazidi women and children were burned alive for not being Muslim. Little 7-year old girls bled to death from multiple rapes by Muslim men. Yazidi boys were forced into becoming terrorists and suicide bombers.

Women’s March for a Faux War on Women

Women’s March Organizer Ties To Hamas & Muslim Brotherhood .. Manipulated liberal Women for Islam! https://t.co/XhD1d3RIbu — Adjusted Well (@Adjustedwell) January 23, 2017

Feminists in Germany marched chanting “Allahu Akbar”.

Yesterday on Fox Business the host and guest talked about the peaceful and impressive women’s march in D.C. which was funded by leftist groups, 56 of which were funded by George Soros. The march was originally to be a celebration of the first female – leftist – president.

The march was not impressive according to Sheriff Clarke who tweeted it was a “freak show”. The next day he tweeted again, saying he had time to think about his original tweet, and he was right — it was a freak show.

Real War on Women

These women marched for free condoms and for their “human rights” in the United States and they also marched in support of Islamists. One of the organizers of the march Linda Sarsour is tied to terrorists.

It’s not only ISIS mistreating women. The mistreatment goes on to varying degrees in Muslim nations. The situation with ISIS is horrifying.

If you can bear this horrific testimony, listen to the real war on women ignored by leftist women.

“Because we are not Muslims, and because our path is the path of peace… we are being burned alive,” Mirza Ismail, chairman of the Yezidi Human Rights Organization-International, told members of the House Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations, CNS News reported.

“There are thousands of young Yezidi women, girls, and even children, who as I speak have been enslaved and forced into sexual slavery. These girls are subjected to daily, multiple rapes by ISIS monsters,” Ismail testified.

“According to many escaped women and girls whom I talked to in Northern Iraq, the abducted Yezidis, mostly women and children, number over 7,000. Some of those women and girls have had to watch 7-, 8-, and 9-year-old children bleed to death before their eyes, after being raped by ISIS militia multiple times a day,” said Ismail.

“I met mothers, whose children were torn from them by ISIS. These same mothers came to plead for the return of their children, only to be informed, that they, the mothers, had been fed the flesh of their own children by ISIS. Children murdered, then fed to their own mothers.

“ISIS militia have burned many Yezidi girls alive for refusing to convert and marry ISIS men. Young Yezidi boys are being trained to be jihadists and suicide bombers. All of our temples in the ISIS controlled area are exploded and destroyed.

“The entire Yezidi population was displaced in less than one day on August 3, 2014, in Sinjar. The Yezidis and Chaldo-Assyrian Christians face this genocide together.

“Why? Again, because we are not Muslims, and because our path is the path of peace. For this, we are being burned alive. For living as men and women of peace.