The U.S. marine who talked frankly about Trump’s travel ban on video had to be evacuated from Iraq.

‼️ #USA: The soldier, who successfully expressed his opinion about #Trump Muslim entry ban in a video, had to be evacuated from #Iraq. pic.twitter.com/H08vcIkS9v — Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) February 6, 2017

This was his original video. It will make you think about taking in people who hate us. It’s stunning!