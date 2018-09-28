Mark Judge Sent Another Declaration Hours After Mrs. Ford’s Testimony

The name of Brett Kavanaugh’s school friend Mark Judge came up repeatedly during the hearings Thursday. The Democrats want him to testify so they can use him to cast shade on Judge Kavanaugh. He was by his own admission, wild. He’s a recovering substance abuser and needs to be left out of this hot mess.

Mark Judge wrote in a letter Thursday that he does “not recall the events” described by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford during her testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.“I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes,” he wrote.

Judge directed the letter, “under penalty of felony,” to Chairman of the Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley and Ranking Member Diane Feinstein, through his attorney Barbara Van Gelder.

“I did not ask to be involved in this matter nor did anyone ask me to be involved,” the letter said, and referred to his previous letter sent on Sept. 18.

New #Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge letter – obtained by FOX – on why he didn’t want to testify as a recovering alcoholic and cancer survivor, and says he never saw Judge Kavanaugh act in the manner Dr. Ford describes. pic.twitter.com/sLLqIDd7Fn — Mike Emanuel (@MikeEmanuelFox) September 28, 2018