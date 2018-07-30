Mark Penn Says “No Probable Cause” for Warrant to Spy on Trump Campaign

Mark Penn, Harvard pollster, former Clinton pollster, and political commentator, said any thinking person can come to the conclusion there was no probable cause for the warrant on Carter Page.

Page was a short-lived foreign policy advisor to Donald Trump’s campaign. The FBI labeled him a spy with no legitimate evidence. They relied on Hillary Clinton’s opposition research — the dossier — to secure the warrant. The purpose was to spy on him and others tied to the Trump campaign. [The warrant allowed the government to spy on anyone they “incidentally” picked up.]

The FBI scared a bunch of judges by screaming Russia collusion, Penn said.

Currently, the government can spy on political campaigns with no evidence. It’s “frightening” and “needs to be corrected with legislation immediately”, he added.

Everyone who worked with Trump is being investigated and shaken down, as Penn said.

Where are the civil libertarians?

Watch:

THE NEW SOCIALIST/DEMOCRAT PARTY

The leftist outlet, The New Republic, recently published an op-ed condemning Penn’s recommendations to the Democrat Party. Penn wants them to move away from socialism and back toward center as Bill Clinton did in order to win elections. The publication’s title is, “Don’t Listen to Mark Penn.”

There is little doubt Democrats now embrace socialism in its extreme forms, but seem to think it is a winning ticket.

They won’t condemn violent, radical groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter. And there is not a word of complaint about social media censoring opinion on the right, but not the left.

Targeting of the right by the IRS is also fine.

The Democrat Party supports Communist healthcare, open borders, condemns law enforcement, supports obvious corruption at the highest levels of the DoJ/FBI, has corrupted the media, and wants free everything by stealing the hard-earned income of working Americans. Their new old idea of universal basic income is communism. It is exactly what Nicolás Maduro, former bus driver, now President of Venezuela promised for his country.

The Socialists like to say they will implement socialism the right way, like the Scandinavians. They ignore the fact that middle class Scandinavians can’t even afford to buy a car. What they recommend is to the left of Sweden in any case.

American Socialists and Democratic Socialists have a more totalitarian agenda than the Communist Party USA.

BERNIE THE [DEMOCRATIC] SOCIALIST

Even just adding Communist healthcare is unaffordable. Bernie himself admitted it. Bernie’s goal is to see the U.S. switch from a Capitalist society to a fully Socialist one.

“But I think what we understand is that unless we change the funding system and the control mechanism in this country to do that—for example, if we expanded Medicaid [to] everybody,” Sanders said. “Give everybody a Medicaid card—we would be spending such an astronomical sum of money that, you know, we would bankrupt the nation.”

What he is saying is he wants the government to control industry and income, then dole out the money as they feel inclined.

Watch: