Mark Steyn Tells Tucker Harvey Weinstein Is Progressive Values

Tucker Carlson had Mark Steyn on his show to discuss Hollywood’s prince of darkness, Harvey Weinstein. Tucker first gave a summary of the Weinstein peccadillos.

Steyn began with the story about the interaction between Weinstein and French actress Emma de Caunes, “…that sums up not just Hollywood but the Democrats, the Clinton Democrats’ attitude to all of this.” Weinstein is said to have tricked her into coming to his hotel room where he pulled one of his gross stunts.

Steyn says, “That’s progressive values in Hollywood in a nutshell,” the hypocritical claim of being committed to “more roles for fierce, strong, independent women, and I’ll consider giving one to you if you’ll come up to my room and sexually service me.”

He added, “to a certain extent that is also the Clinton Democrat story too.” Carlson interjected, “Well, it’s literally the Bill Clinton story.” Carlson asked him why “The left always accuses its opponents of doing the exact same thing they’re guilty of.”

Talking about Hollywood willing to allow this “debris piled up by this pig”.

“It’s the old line about communism. You can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs,” he said, adding, “In this case, Harvey Weinstein is the guy who made Shakespeare in Love and if he were talking to Shakespeare, you can’t make a Hamlet without breaking a few chicks.”