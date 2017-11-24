Marxist Colin Kaepernick Celebrates un-Thanksgiving Day

The un-American Colin Kaepernick was the keynote speaker during the un-Thanksgiving Day protest with Native Americans and fake Native Americans on Alcatraz Island on Thanks giving Day. It’s the 19th year of the protest.

They claim we are committing genocide.

Kaepernick is the initiator of the anti-flag, -country, -police, -military, protests that are seriously damaging the image of the NFL.

Today, I was on Alcatraz Island at the Indigenous People’s Sunrise Gathering, in solidarity with those celebrating their culture and paying respects to those that participated in the 19 month occupation of Alcatraz in an effort to force 🇺🇸 to honor the Treaty of Fort Laramie. pic.twitter.com/KdNtY3dp72 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 24, 2017