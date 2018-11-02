Marxist Michael Moore Says the Pope Told Him ‘Capitalism Is a Sin’

Michael Moore, the Marxist film-maker, told “Late Night” with Seth Meyers that he met the pope two weeks ago and asked him about income inequality.

He said it was amazing and he asked him, “Do you believe that an economic system that benefits the few, the wealthy at the expense of the many is a sin?” And he said to me, “Si” in Italian. And I said, “So you believe capitalism, the kinda — the capitalism we have now is a sin?” He goes, “Yes, it is.” He said, “The poor must always come first.”

Moore said the Pope grabbed his hand and said, “Please, pray for me.” And I said, “I will, and please pray for me. And he said, “No, you have to make more movies.”

And I’m like, “I just wanted a prayer.” He’s like, “No, you go back to — you go back work,” the Pope said jokingly.

What Moore said could be true, it could be a lie or a misunderstanding. Moore has a selective understanding of everything.

It is curious though. I wonder if God speaks to Moore too. That’s next. The leftists/Democrats make socialism a religion and they try to make Jesus into a socialist. They want to be little gods who know what’s right and they want to be the almighty powers.

These leftists lie, so who knows. A number of years ago, Nancy Pelosi said then-Pope Paul told her abortion was okay. The Pope made the rare move of contradicting her publicly.