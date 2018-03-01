Marxist South Africa to Steal Land of White Farmers Without Compensation

The South African Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee has agreed in concept to stealing the land of white farmers without compensation. They will review it and report back to lawmakers on changes to section 25 of the Constitution by Aug. 30.

The Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters party proposed the motion to allow land seizures to the legislature, and the ruling African National Congress is now considering amendments.

Don’t worry, they said they will be responsible in how they approach it and they will do it slowly.

More than two decades after white-minority rule ended in South Africa, most of its profitable farms and estates are still owned by white people, and about 95 percent of the country’s wealth is in the hands of 10 percent of the population.

Ownership by blacks has doubled in twenty years but they will now speed it up.

EFF leader Julius Malema, a longtime proponent of land expropriation, said the “time for reconciliation is over. Now is the time for justice.”

“We must ensure that we restore the dignity of our people without compensating the criminals who stole our land,” Malema told parliament ahead of the vote, according to South Africa’s News24.

Zimbabwe is taking a different approach and looking into compensation for land stolen from whites.

White Farmers Are Being Tortured and Slaughtered All Over South Africa

The Communist South African blacks are raping, torturing and murdering whites on farms. It’s a daily occurrence. Read the story on this link to get a sense of it.

According to Australia.com:

“The average murder ratio per 100,000 or the population in the world is nine, I believe. In South Africa, it is 54. But for the farming community, it is 138, which is the highest for any occupation in the world.”

Since 2007, at the direction of the government, South African police have stopped releasing statistics about the race of the victims. Monitoring group Genocide Watch says the cover-up has been exacerbated by American and European governments, which have “remained silent about the problem, reinforcing the campaign of denial”.

The rise in farm attacks has been blamed on increasingly anti-white hate speech, particularly from the ruling African National Congress.

Sounds like our future if we don’t alter the direction of our nation. Communism is not a path we should choose.

Does Justice Ginsberg still prefer that South African Constitution?