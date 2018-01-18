Marxist UN Chief Demands Trump Honor Obama’s Refugee Invasion Plans

Antonio Guterres, the fairly new Secretary General of the United Nations, thinks he can pressure the Trump administration into honoring former President Obama’s refugee invasion plans, journalist Leo Hohmann reports. In fact, he demands it.

Mr. Guterres, an Islam sympathizer and the former prime minister of Portugal, is a rabid Marxist who formerly led the Socialist International. He also headed up the United Nations refugee agency and played a key role in ushering nearly two million Muslim migrants into Europe under the false premise that they were “Syrian refugees.”

Most were actually economic migrants from everywhere in the Muslim world but Syria.

Last year, this misguided leftist blamed the rise of global terrorism on Islamophobia.

If only we were nice to the terrorists, gave them jobs, didn’t insult them, they wouldn’t blow us up or behead our people.

Guterres and his chief deputy at the U.N. Amina Mohammed, a Muslim woman from Nigeria, march to the tune of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the largest voting bloc at the U.N. comprising 57 Muslim-majority nations.

He is now trying to force the President to implement the U.N. Marxist plan to redistribute people in the name of “sustainable development.”

Did this leftist loon not pay any attention to Trump’s campaign? He doesn’t seem to know the Marxist Obama is gone and the American is in charge.

Since the U.S. pulled out of the climate pact and refugee pact, the U.N. is hurting.

Guterres, with untold gall, recently announced his plan to ignore Trump and appeal directly to Congress for funding of various U.N. programs that involved climate change and the acceptance of more migrants.

No doubt Democrats will love the idea because anything that makes foreigners happy and Americans miserable is a ‘go’ for them.

You can read Guterres’ tale in his op-ed at the leftist Guardian newspaper. He wants “legal pathways” from the Third World [“s***holes] into the wealthy developed nations.

We already allow a million immigrants illegally and we have a whole heck of a lot of illegal immigrants too. And they are almost all Democrat voters which is why the Democrats will do anything for them.

Trump won’t bow to globalists. They know not with whom they deal. He just keeps pulling funding from these globalist thugs. The more they balk, the more money he pulls.

