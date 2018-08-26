Mass Shooting During Florida Video Game Tournament [Video Warning]

Witnesses report multiple people shot at the GLHF Game Bar that was hosting a Madden Video Game Qualifying Tournament.

Currently, there are early reports of four dead and 11 injured. The male gunman was found dead in the Jacksonville Landing Mall.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter. “We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away.”

Be forewarned, this video is upsetting. You can hear the gunshots and some people shouting out. This comes via Breaking 911.

Jacksonville Sheriff: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in mass shooting at video game tournament https://t.co/HxOyktZrbd pic.twitter.com/6QrBkOVCP8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 26, 2018

This is the ONLY official place for information. Twitter will be updated as information permits. All video briefings will be on our Facebook, LIVE, nothing is scheduled. #JSO https://t.co/qBJvkaww9j — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018