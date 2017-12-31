Mass Shooting of Deputies in Colorado

Multiple deputies are down after being shot while responding to a disturbance call outside of Denver. Officials have not given the status of the officers shot or of any potential civilian injuries.

#BREAKING: ‘Multiple deputies down’ in Colorado shooting, sheriff’s department says. Watch live footage from the scene here: https://t.co/OXfLk5MMNN pic.twitter.com/JQM0NVLkLF — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) December 31, 2017

UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017