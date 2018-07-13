‘Mass Trump Baby Protests’ Are More Like a Couple Hundred Loons

The so-called raging mass protests in the U.K. are media and hard-left driven. We keep hearing about the tens of thousands but reports say there are hundreds or thousands. Polling shows he is more popular than the left-wing media wants you to believe.

First of all, there was a poll out recently that shows Trump was more popular than most of the G7 leaders who look down on him. His popularity rating averages 42 percent, roughly that of Obama’s at this time in his presidency.

Theresa May’s popularity in her own country is 35 percent.

DOES THIS LOOK LIKE TENS OF THOUSANDS?

The big protest was the one in Parliament Square where Antifa’s ‘Trump Baby’ was being flown. According to the New York Daily News, there were hundreds protesting, not thousands, hundreds. That is the main attraction and protest.

Some of them were likely tourists snapping photos as a souvenir. The buses in the photos below look like tour buses. Perhaps they were paid protesters bused in to ‘Trump Baby’. No matter how you look at it, the event was a bust.

This is what the hate-Trump NY Daily News wrote:

LONDON — The Diaper Don took flight in London Friday.

Hundreds of protesters packed into Parliament Square to watch “Trump Baby” launch amid demonstrations against the President.

Check out this photo. Does this look like a mass protest?

Just heard on bbc radio 1 that “thousands”were protesting under a “Giant” Trump baby balloon. Come home and open twitter and see this 😂😂😂 #TrumpBaby #TrumpProtests pic.twitter.com/wTCR00pPUd — AB2DZ (@AB_2_DZnew) July 13, 2018

And here’s another.

BBC reports ‘tens of thousands’ as barely a few hundred turn out to protest against President Trump. https://t.co/woaD2ED1JJ — BritishMediaForce (@BAForcesTheBest) July 13, 2018

The Antifa idiots who concocted the idea are following the President to Scotland, his mother’s birthplace, to fly the balloon over his golf course, and then they are taking it on a world tour. It’s not original and has gotten more publicity than it deserves. It’s one of many, many blimps trashing the President. These foreigners have a lot of nerve insulting out President.

It’s a childish gimmick.

Look at how crazy these people are. They look like pagans.

PLEASE! WE ARE TO LISTEN TO THESE INDIVIDUALS???? *TAKE NOTE OF THE UMMM…PERSON DOWN FRONT!* WOW! pic.twitter.com/lnbeESBdGw — Peggy A Hubbard 🇺🇸 (@pahubb43) July 13, 2018

These extremists could probably get thousands at some rallies and, as it is in the United States, the same leftists show up when they get the email. But most of the protests are not impressive. The hate-Trump media is snookering us.

The so-called ‘blimp’ was only 19 feet. That’s a tiny blimp.