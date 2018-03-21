Massive $1.3 Trillion Omnibus Bill Bans a Border Wall, Backs Dem Agenda

The $1.3 trillion Omnibus spending bill will be 800 to 1000 pages long. The politicians are still haggling over it. It’s a one-sided fight for the most part with Democrats fighting for even more than they have already won. The bad news is the White House is said to be backing the bill.

Only the Freedom Caucus and a few stragglers in the Republican Party are fighting for agenda items they ran on.

One of the sticking points for Democrats is the Gateway Project. Democrats are fighting for it. On the other hand, Republicans are not fighting for border security, reductions in deficit spending, elimination of grants for Planned Parenthood, Obamacare, etc.

The Gateway Project for New York/New Jersey is not directly funded although money can be directed to the program via Amtrak which uses the tunnels. But it might have to be at the administration’s discretion. President Trump threatened a veto over the project.

The military and defense are funded and the other items were abandoned for both.

The GOP says there is a dire need to increase military spending and the only way they can get it is by giving Democrats everything they want. The soldiers will see small pay increases and there will be a $61 billion increase in funding for defense. Democrats don’t like to fund defense and that’s their wedge issue. There is a lot of waste in the military but it will never be cut.

Money for cyber-warfare will increase by $307 million.

There might be tools for fighting the opioid crisis and for infrastructure.

The infuriating ban on border wall security

Democrats are not only refusing to fund the border wall, they won’t provide anything for it. They simply don’t want to stop illegal immigration and some in the GOP seem to agree.

The deal provides $1.57 billion for “physical barriers and technology.” Only $641 million of that could go to barriers, and that would be restricted to see-through fences and levees; the funding could not be used to build a concrete wall. The vast majority — $1.3 billion — of the border security money is for technology. That comes via a Democratic source who spoke to PBS.

The border wall is needed and it’s a serious national security issue. The Freedom Caucus was fighting for the wall and there might be an approval for 100 miles of some kind of wall.

DACA is not in the bill. That’s another Democrat wedge issue. It’s in their interests to keep it going.

Sanctuary Cities/States are fully funded.

Sanctuary cities are undermining law enforcement by obstructing Federal immigration enforcement efforts and putting law enforcement at greater risk.

There will be NO increase in detention beds in immigration facilities. That means the illegals, including criminals, will continue to be released on to our streets. We are even flying them around the US.

The baby chop shop — Planned Parenthood — will be fully funded.

Big government agencies will be fully funded, including the EPA.