Massive Voter Fraud Could Be Hiding In Plain Sight

The left wants you to feel like a fool for thinking there is any voter fraud.

There are calls for laws that would make voting fraud easier throughout the nation, but any suggestion that they be tightened is rejected with the false claim that there is no voter fraud. In Virginia alone, in only eight districts, 1,046 illegal aliens voted in the last election. The possibilities of fraudulent voting extends far beyond these one thousand plus people.

The Pew Center on the States found that more than 1.8 million dead people are currently registered to vote, and 24 million registrations are either invalid or inaccurate.

According to the law of averages, out of those millions of registrations, some portion are used to vote fraudulently.

James O’Keefe has published a number of undercover videos in which Democrats admit they’ve committed voter fraud and are planning more.

Virginia

A total of 1,046 people voted illegally in eight Virginia localities. Most illegal votes were cast in 2012, followed by 2008, the years President Obama won Virginia.

There was no data available for the other 125 Virginia localities.

It’s a felony for non-citizens to vote in Virginia. But in Virginia, no proof of citizenship is required when voters register.

The bombshell disclosure was made in a report released by the Virginia Voters Alliance based on findings from the Public Interest Legal Foundation.

Vermont

In the 2012 presidential election, 17,383 votes were cast in Burlington, according to city-published data. According to data not published by the city, but made available to Vermont Watchdog, 639 of those votes, or 3.7 percent, came from election day walk-in voters whose names were not on the voter rolls and whose registration status was unknown.

As previously reported by Watchdog, votes by individuals whose names don’t appear on the checklist do count whether or not the voters can be verified as having registered with the state.

Maryland

An election integrity watchdog group is suing the state of Maryland, alleging that it has discovered massive and ongoing fraudulent voting by non-U.S. citizens in one county. But because of the way that the non-citizens are able to cast votes in elections, the fraud is likely happening in every single county and subdivision across the state.

The group, Virginia Voters Alliance says that it compared how voters in Frederick County filled out jury duty statements compared with their voting records. The group’s investigation found that thousands of people in Frederick County who stated that they are not U.S. citizens on jury duty forms went on to cast votes in elections.

Either they failed to tell the truth when they were summoned for jury duty, or they cast illegal votes. Both are crimes.

One in seven Maryland residents are non-U.S. citizens.

“The lawsuit is the equivalent of the lookout spotting the iceberg ahead of the Titanic,” state Del. Pat McDonough told the Tatler. He added that the group’s investigation found a voter fraud “smoking gun.”

The same group previously found that about 40,000 people are registered to vote in both Virginia and Maryland who are ineligible.

Maryland state law makes it easier for non-citizens, both those present legally and those in the country against the law, to vote. Maryland issues drivers licenses to legal and illegal aliens. Driver’s licenses in turn make it easier under the Motor Voter law to register to vote, PJ Media reported.

Colorado

WWA reports that Colorado voter fraud runs rampant. The Colorado Democrats have put mail-in ballots in place though the system is rife with fraud.

Coloradans now vote universally on mail-in ballots. Democrats last year enacted this system with zero Republican support — like Obamacare. Some 3.6 million such ballots have reached active voters and even those who last voted in 2008.

“I’m going to people’s houses where they’re getting seven ballots to a household,” Republican State Senator Ted Harvey told the Washington Times. “Their children when they were 18 registered to vote there. They’re now 30 years old and living somewhere else, but now that their inactive voting status is now active, the clerk and recorders are required to send them ballots . . . If Mom and Dad wanted to, they could vote them.”

Voting Fraud in Many Other States

In Florida’s Broward County, one of the swing counties, election employees were allegedly caught filling out stacks of stolen absentee ballots. This was described in a Nov. 3, 2016, affidavit filed by Chelsey Marie Smith, a former employee of the Secretary of Elections Department.

In Philadelphia, state Attorney General Bruce Beemer said his office was investigating a “pattern of voter registration irregularities” across Pennsylvania. CBS Pittsburgh reported on Nov. 4, 2016, “agents say a company called FieldWorks was paying people to register voters,” and “that company may have required workers to meet a quota.” Some of the registrations had addresses from non-existent locations, according to Republican Rep. Pat Meehan. Police raided the FieldWorks offices in early November looking for documents used to “construct fraudulent voter registration forms.” The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office suspected “tampering with public records or information,” or violations of an act regulating military and overseas ballots.

In Pittsburgh, some Trump voters reported seeing their ballots switch on screen to Hillary Clinton, according to a Nov. 8, 2016, story from CBS Pittsburgh.

There are many others.

California needs to be investigated. They have a Motor Voter Act and an open borders governor who was tight with the former president Barack Obama who told illegals they could vote without any repercussions.

Corruption in Plain Sight

Internal documents from Soros groups, leaked by DC Leaks, showed that Soros poured hundreds of millions of dollars into organizations that tried to alter voting laws and sway news coverage to impact the election in favor of the Democrats. Among these were direct actions to reduce voter identification laws.

According to PJ Media, Soros funded operations that led to voter ID laws being overturned in North Carolina ahead of the elections, by providing $250,000 to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

A leaked 2012 document from the Soros-backed Open Society Foundations outlines efforts to block and overturn voter ID laws. It notes “advocates were quite strategic in not going head to head against the validity of voter ID,” noting that research shows “people overwhelmingly support voter ID.”

The document also notes that the Open Society Foundations’ U.S. Programs “messaging project” to alter public opinion on voter ID laws was led by public policy law institute Brennan Center and civil rights organization Advancement Project. The “messages were used verbatim hundreds of times in sources ranging from The New York Times to the Philadelphia Inquirer, quickly and fully working their way into the media, national and local, and across social networking sites.”