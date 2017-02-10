‘Maternity Hotels’, Defrauding the Generous U.S. Taxpayer

Have you heard about birth tourists? They are the tourists who come from a number of countries to give birth in the United States, staying at ‘maternity hotels’ until they give birth.

The birth is paid for by U.S. taxpayers and that’s not all that’s paid for.

The foreigners make the trip late in their pregnancy so their children will become anchor babies. These children can eventually go to college for free, receive social security and any number of other benefits. The U.S.-born children can also sponsor their family to America.

In America’s Chinese enclaves, there is a cottage industry of Chinese midwives, drivers and doctors who accept cash and “maternity hotels” — apartments or homes run as hotels for the women during their pregnancies. Chinese listing sites show several hundred maternity hotels in Southern California, though it’s not clear how many of the listings are active.

Anyone who lies about the purpose of their visit to the U.S. can be charged with visa fraud, but birth tourism per se is not illegal, the LA Times reported last December.

“There is nothing in the law that makes it illegal for pregnant women to enter the United States,” said Virginia Kice, a spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

No one tracks birth tourists and they don’t only come from China. Wealthy French have been known to do the same, staying in luxurious U.S. hotels.

There are so many ways to defraud the generous American taxpayers.