Matt Light Responds After Watching Patriots on TV With a 91-Year Old Vet, Gold Star Wife

The former New England Patriot and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Light said he was ashamed to be a Patriot after yesterday. Light also said that he was watching the game with a 91-year-old Veteran and the wife of a SEAL team 6 member who was killed in action.

“If you think that it’s OK to take a knee during our national anthem and disrespect openly the national anthem, you are wrong,” Light said. “I don’t care if you have a ‘but what about’ or a ‘it’s because of,’ that doesn’t’ matter.”

The anthem kneeling “would have never happened during my time,” Light said. “As a guy that’s been there and helped set up the Patriot Way so they can walk in there and do what they do, it’s beyond disheartening. It’s the first time I’ve ever been ashamed to be a Patriot. And I promise you I’m not the only one.”

“We’ve never been those people. On the door going out it says ‘ignore the noise.’ It says ‘ignore the hype.’ It says ‘manage expectations.’ And it also says ‘speak for yourself.’ If that is not the Patriot Way anymore, then I am very disheartened and very upset. I’m also not saying that I’ll never be a Patriots fan. What I’m saying is I’m very ashamed.”

What a disgrace for the ‘Patriots’ to do this miles from where our Founding Fathers took a stand for freedom.

The left is busy on Twitter calling Light a white supremacist who demonstrated his white privilege. It’s white supremacy now to be unhappy about disrespectful athletes trashing our country. The Ravens and Jaguars just humiliated our country and our President in the UK as he is trying to work with foreign powers, but that is okay with the left.

A lot of this racist garbage against whites is coming from white leftists.

Meanwhile, the crazy left is accusing the President of giving his friend Bob Kroft the middle finger for pointing to his forehead with his middle finger in a harmless gesture. The left’s paranoia, hatred, and conspiratorial nonsense is very stressful.

The left is also claiming Chief of Staff John Kelly – a retired general – disagrees with Trump. Trump responded.

.@CNN is #FakeNews. Just reported COS (John Kelly) was opposed to my stance on NFL players disrespecting FLAG, ANTHEM, COUNTRY. Total lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

General John Kelly totally agrees w/ my stance on NFL players and the fact that they should not be disrespecting our FLAG or GREAT COUNTRY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

Tremendous backlash against the NFL and its players for disrespect of our Country.#StandForOurAnthem🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

The President retweeted this:

NFLplayer PatTillman joined U.S. Army in 2002. He was killed in action 2004. He fought 4our country/freedom. #StandForOurAnthem #BoycottNFL pic.twitter.com/k1FXHRoozY — Ⓙay (@jayMAGA45) September 24, 2017